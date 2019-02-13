ALTON (February 13, 2019) – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, recently announced it is co-hosting a free training with Call For Help, Inc. Sexual Assault and Rape Crisis Center. This training is for health professionals on March 5, from 1 – 4 p.m. at its location, 2615 Edwards Street.

The training will be presented by Jordan Kilpatrick, B.S the Coordinator of Community Outreach Services with Call for Help.

In this presentation, attendees will:

Learn about the meaning and definition of sexual assault

Discuss the myths and facts about rape culture and where the movement stemmed

Obtain knowledge and understanding of advocacy and the legal rights of the survivor

Article continues after sponsor message

Gain strategic techniques and support mechanisms to help survivors

“This topic is important because unfortunately sexual assault and sexual harassment has become commonly prevalent not only across the world but most concerning, right here in the communities we work, live and socialize in,” says Kilpatrick. “It is imperative that we each make it a personal agenda to do our parts in ending sexual assault.”

Attendees will be eligible for three (3) CEU credits for LCPC, LPC, LCSW, or LSW after completing this training. The number of attendees is limited to 25 in each training session, so register early.

For more information, contact Jenna Farmer-Brackett at (618) 462-2331, ext.1785.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

More like this: