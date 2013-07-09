Center for American Archeology ARCHEOLOGY DAY

Saturday July 13, 2013, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Route 100, Kampsville, IL

Kampsville, IL, July 13, 2013: We’re celebrating our 60th Anniversary in 2013, and invite you to come explore the fascinating cultural and environmental heritage of the lower Illinois River valley with us! There will be a variety of fun and informative activities for people of all ages. Focusing on archeology and the natural resources of our region, our exhibitors and featured activities will introduce you to life in Illinois from 12,000 years ago to today. Activities and exhibitors include:

World Bird Sanctuary: Meet an eagle & see Flight Shows at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

Tree House Wildlife Center: learn about wildlife rehabilitation and see two birds

Spearthrowing: Try your hand at this ancient hunting technique

Flintknapping: See how people made and used tools thousands of years ago

Site Tours: Learn how archeologists do their work at our 2000 year old village site

Artifact Identification: Talk with our experts about your finds

Hands-on Activities: Traditional pottery making, ropemaking, facepainting

Artifact Processing: washing artifacts, water-sorting samples from sites

Additional Activities & Exhibitors: Presentations about the CAA’s current archeological investigations and regional environmental studies; come learn about McCully Heritage Project, the Nature Institute, the Three Rivers Chapter of the Missouri Archaeological Society, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Veterans Curation Project, and much more!

Admission & Audience: Admission is free; donations are welcome. All ages are welcome – Archeology Day is a family-friendly event. Stop by the CAA Visitors’ Center & Museum, located at Route 100 & Oak Street, for event information.

Questions & Directions: Kampsville is located on Route 100 in Calhoun County, Illinois; it takes approximately 90 minutes to reach us from either St. Louis, MO or Springfield, IL. Please contact our office with any questions.

Center for American Archology - caa@caa-archeology.org - www.caa-archeology.com

P.O. Box 366

Kampsville, IL 62053

Phone: 618-653-4316

This program is made possible in part by a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Illinois General Assembly

