Washington, DC – The Center for Environmental Innovation in Roofing (Center), the nation’s leading organization working to advance environmental excellence in the roofing industry, today announced that the National Great Rivers Research & Education Field Station is the 2010 winner of the Center’s Excellence in Design Award for Overall Innovation. The Field Station is owned by Lewis & Clark Community College, which formed the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (ngrrec.org), in conjunction with the University of Illinois and the Illinois Natural History Survey.

Located in Alton, Illinois, the Field Station’s mission is to advance the knowledge of environmental issues impacting the Mississippi River and other major river systems around the world. Foresight Services, Inc of Highland, Illinois, designed the fully vegetated roof system for the Field Station, under the direction of project architects AAIC, Inc. Wayne Korte of Foresight Services, Inc. said the “project is a tremendous showcase of environmentally friendly design and construction features, completely in sync with the owner’s desire to provide a state-of-the-art facility to observe, learn and instruct others about the importance of our country’s natural great rivers.”

Applicants for the Excellence in Design Award are judged on a range of criteria, including energy efficiency, durability, material management, water management and production of renewable energy. Craig Silvertooth, executive director of the Center, noted that the award “is an important

recognition for innovators in the roofing industry.” He added, “the growing number of projects submitted the past two years for the award is evidence of the public awareness that roof systems have a uniquely diverse and powerful role in advancing environmental benefit in building design.”

John Geary, chairman of the Center Board of Directors, congratulated the winner, stating, “the National Great Rivers Research & Education Field Station represents an extraordinary commitment to sustainable building that fully reinforces the Field Station’s mission of advancing environmental stewardship.”

The Center for Environmental Innovation in Roofing is a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) organization headquartered in Washington, DC, whose mission is to promote the development and use of environmentally responsible, high-performance roofing systems and technologies. For more information on the Center and the Excellence in Design Award, visit www.roofingcenter.org. Media inquiries should be directed to Craig Silvertooth at (202) 380-3371 (ext. 205) or craig@roofingcenter.org.

