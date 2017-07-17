ROCK ISLAND - Officials from Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Talbot family were joined by State Senator Neil Anderson, State Representative Tony McCombie, and Ms. Miranda French from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos’ Office to honor fallen ISP Master Sergeant Stanley W. Talbot by dedicating the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island, Illinois, the Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge.ISP officers along with Master Sergeant Talbot’s family members unveiled the sign which is located at the foot of the Centennial Bridge where he was killed.

On Saturday, June 23, 2001, at 1:38 a.m., Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot, age 50, was killed in the line of duty when he was involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash while supervising a roadside safety check at the foot of the Centennial Bridge, in Rock Island.

“It has been 16 years since Stanley’s passing and we have not forgotten. Stanley’s service will be forever commemorated with this bridge dedication,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Many years from now the Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge will stand as a reminder to all of his integrity, service, and pride,” Schmitz added.

The resolution to dedicate the bridge was sponsored by State Senators Neil Anderson, Martin Sandoval, and Karen McConnaughay, and State Representative Daniel Beiser.

"Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot was a man who spent his life serving our community with integrity and honor," said State Senator Neil Anderson. "This bridge serves as a visible reminder of his sacrifice, but his true legacy will live on through his children who followed their father into law enforcement. Today, we honor not only Master Sergeant Talbot, but the entire Talbot family for their service."

“By designating this bridge in memory of Master Sgt. Stanley W. Tolbert, we not only honor the sacrifice that he made while in service to our community, but also his dedication to protecting and making our state a safer place,” said State Representative Dan Beiser, D-Alton. “Master Sgt. Tolbert was a dedicated Illinois State Trooper, where he not only served the people of the state of Illinois, but ultimately gave his life in the line of duty working to protect others. This dedication serves as a reminder of his service and sacrifice to all.”

Today’s ceremony was held at the Rock Island County Courthouse, 210 15th Street, Rock Island, Illinois.

