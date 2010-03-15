(Alton, IL - March 15, 2010) – The Census Bureau has announced the following Question Answer Centers in the City of Alton. The locations and hours of operation are:

2919 Main Street (10:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M., Monday – Friday)

849 Oakwood Avenue (9:00 A.M. – Noon, Monday – Friday)

101 E. Third (1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M., Monday – Friday)

2603 N. Rodgers (2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M., Monday – Friday)

The above Questions Answer Centers will be staffed by Census employees starting March 19th and ending on April 19th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Question Answer Centers are locations where residents can have their questions about the Census answered by Census employees in person. Also, residents may pick up Census forms or drop off completed forms at these locations.

More like this: