EDWARDSVILLE – As more restrictions lift and events resume, The City of Edwardsville is excited to once again partner with American Legion Post 199 to put on the annual Fourth of July firework display, which is set to take place from 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd.

Last years’ celebration by The City of Edwardsville was moved to District 7’s High School campus, where people could socially distance while enjoying the show. This year’s event will return to the Legion and will feature assorted activities and fun for the entire family, starting with a performance from the Scott Air Force Band, Starlifter, at 2 p.m. In addition, the Edwardsville Municipal Band will perform later that evening. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. The fireworks display itself will begin around 9 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited to resume our usual celebration activities and bring this event back to our community,” said Mayor Art Risavy. “This is the 11th year that the city has been able to provide fireworks for the annual Fourth of July display, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”

For a complete list of this year’s celebration events or to learn more about The City of Edwardsville and other events, visit http://www.cityofedwardsville.com/ or call (618) 692-7350.

More like this: