



EDWARDSVILLE – A ribbon cutting, time capsule burial and opening celebration for the community will be held at the new Leon Corlew Park beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Winners of the “Ready Set Read” fund-raising effort will also be honored.

The celebration schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. - Ribbon cutting

Noon – Time capsule burial

Grand Opening Event – Noon to 3 p.m.

“Ready, Set, Read” was a campaign that generated $12,000 in donations to park projects. Students at Leclaire Elementary in the Edwardsville School System collected most of the donations, therefore, the children will be contributing content and burying a time capsule at Leon Corlew that will be opened in 30 years.

The Spray & Play Park includes a splash pad and dry playground designed with special ADA standards built into the site. The park also includes a walking/fitness track, shade structures, pavilions and restrooms/changing rooms.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton will be available at the ribbon cutting. He said he couldn’t be more proud of what has been accomplished through fund-raising efforts to deliver the beautiful park. When he took office he made a pledge to enhance the park system with the city of Edwardsville and that has been accomplished.



