EDWARDSVILLE - A memorial service following a Celebration of Life for Dr. Brent Leh is set for Sunday, October 14, at Jon Davis Wrestling Center at Edwardsville High School. The memorial service begins at noon, followed by the Celebration of Life until 5 p.m.

Dr. Leh was not only a well-known veterinarian at Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon but an Edwardsville High School graduate, former captain of the wrestling team and volunteer wrestling coach as well.

Hawthorne Animal Hospital informed their patients via Facebook Monday morning:

“It is with utter heartbreak and sorrow that we announce the passing of the beloved Dr. Brent Leh. Our staff will very much miss his passion for veterinary medicine as well as his humor and laughter in the halls of our buildings. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. We will share information regarding services when available.”

Family and friends remember Leh as a passionate and enthusiastic man in his obituary:

“He became known for his enthusiasm in providing compassionate care of companion animals and their families. In addition to animals, Brent was most passionate about family and friends.”

