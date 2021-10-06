ALTON - A recent Celebration of Life event for Charlie Nasello turned out to be very successful and the fund-raiser portion of that day was to ensure children of low-income families have the equipment necessary to play soccer.

Charlie’s grandson, C.J. Nasello, said a total of $2,000 was raised for a program Charlie started, so many soccer players who can’t afford proper equipment will have their needs met. Charlie Nasello died on October 27, 2000, at the age of 81.

“The 3-on-3 tournament was fun and everyone enjoyed it,” C.J. Nasello said. “It was great to see individuals of all ages playing soccer and enjoying the game. Our basket raffle was a great success. We can’t thank the restaurants, businesses, and individuals who donated their time and effort into baskets, and the event overall.”

C.J. Nasello said the success of the fundraiser is because of something his grandfather truly believed in and that was “community involvement.”

“A thank you to businesses such as BaseCamp Alton playing in the 3v3 tournament, to the numerous restaurants and businesses like Johnson's Corner, Tony's Ranch House, and Freer Auto Body just to name a few, donating to the basket raffle,” C.J. said. “Without these great businesses and individuals of our community participating, this event wouldn't have been as successful.

He added: “If anyone that has a child that wants to play soccer and needs to use Charlie's program or knows of anyone with a child wanting to play that could use it, please call the Alton Park and Recreation Office at 618-463-3580.

