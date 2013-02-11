GODFREY – In honor of Black History Month, Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual

“Celebration in Song” concert will feature a variety of talented singers at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb.

16 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

The gospel event will feature a couple of new twists. Unlike last year, this year’s concert is free

and will feature praise dance performances.

“We decided to offer free admission to hopefully increase our attendance,” said Allison Harper,

one of the event organizers.

Praise dance groups from both Morning Star Baptist and Bread of Life will round out the

evening’s entertainment. Harper believes the praise dancers will bring a different appreciation

of spirituality and will add a special touch to the program.

“Traditionally, praise dancing is a uniquely expressive way that younger people demonstrate

their love for the Lord,” Harper said. “The anticipation is that family members and friends will

come out and support the participation of their loved ones.”

Once again, local soloists will also perform during the gospel concert. St. Louis, Mo. native

Pamela Green is slated to sing along with pianist Skipper Mack, plus singers Phyllis Banks and

Sheila Goins, along with her daughter-in-law Marqueta Goins.

Reverend Diana Connors-Williams, pastor of Alton Community Church, has agreed to emcee the

event and is looking forward to being a part of it.

“It’s an honor to be thought of so kindly and to be asked again to contribute my time to help

make the event a success,” Connors-Williams said.

The variety of performers is intended to offer something for everyone to celebrate the enjoyment

of gospel music.

“From the rich baritone and infectious piano playing of Skipper Mack and the powerful and

emotional stirrings of Sheila, to the breath-taking ability of Marqueta, there will be something

for everyone’s musical ear,” said Jared Hennings, L&C Black Student Association adviser.

“Phyllis has sung at many occasions locally and her soprano operatic voice will be used to deliver

an uncompromising style of Spirituals to the program. Pamela Green has a manner of singing

that allows the audience to feel every note and sensation. And normally, when Reverend

Connors-Williams is at the forefront as mistress of ceremonies, no one is surprised when she

breaks out in a song or two when the spirit moves her.”

For more information, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400.

