The JPRD group smiles for the camera in front of Castelli's Restaurant at 255. Front row (l to r): LaVeeda & Robert James, Richard & Earlene Miller, Wilbert Sackman, Julie Giberson, Lynda Ray, Linda Sievers, Carolyn Sievers, Pat Riechman, Averyl Mueller, Cynthia Mueller, Deborah Crone and Marlene Johns. Middle row (l to r): Barbara Sackman, Andy & Therese Macias, Sylvia Hayward and Paul Riechman. Back row (l to r): Kathy Sullivan, Marie Mangrum, Judy Blackburn and Lois Meredith. Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted 24 participants for the Christmas Vacation trip held on Friday, December 27. The group traveled down to St. Louis to see the matinee of Elf: The Musical at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The group then enjoyed a scrumptious family-style fried chicken dinner with all the fixings at Castelli's Restaurant at 255. Before the spectacular day ended, the bus journeyed through Rock Spring Park to see the beautiful holiday lights. The department offers day trips every month, which are always open to both residents and non-residents. For more information or to learn how to register for future day trips, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.