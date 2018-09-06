ALTON - Due to the forecast for significant rain on Friday and Saturday, the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8 has been relocated to Argosy Casino in Alton. The jazz fest will be held as planned Saturday starting at 4:30 in the Argosy Casino Music Hall on Alton’s riverfront.

"The show will go on, just a few hundred yards down the riverfront from the Liberty Bank Amphitheater. In light of so many outdoor events being canceled, we are pleased this event will take place without fear of any impact from mother nature", said Robert Stephan, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman.

This is the second year for the Jazz and Wine Fest featuring national and regionally acclaimed jazz musicians.

"We have four excellent bands scheduled, including Grammy award-winning artists. This will be an excellent show for any fan of live music,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and Amphitheater Commissioner. “Argosy Casino’s Music Hall offers an intimate performance venue which is ideal for musical entertainment.”

To accommodate the new venue, there have been some updates and changes to the jazz festival, according to Stephan.

Tickets already purchased will be honored and additional tickets can still be purchased online or at the Alton Visitor's Center

Free admission is available on a first come first serve basis.

Wine, beer, non-alcoholic drinks and food will be available for purchase.

The planned art exhibit has been cancelled.

Amphitheater food and drink coins will be honored.

Admission to Argosy Casino requires patrons to be 21 years of age or older. If someone under 21 already purchased a ticket they can seek a refund at their point of purchase. If the ticket was purchased at the CVB, the guest should return there for a refund. If purchased by phone or online via MetroTix, they can call MetroTix at 314-534-1111.

The concert begins at 4:30 with performances by:

Terell Stafford Quintet

Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers

Jazz St. Louis All Stars

Jim Manley Quintet

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.libertybankamphitheater.com.

