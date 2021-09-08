Second Annual Kicks on 66 car show and cruise honors friends and American heroes

EDWARDSVILLE – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States will be honored in Edwardsville with the second annual Kicks on 66 Car Show & Cruise

The event, hosted this year at On the Hill Golf Course & Lounge at the American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville, will showcase hundreds of original, restored and new vehicles of all makes and models and serve as a day-long celebration and memorial for veterans and first responders. The show and cruise are also in memory of Randy Gori, a local attorney, community leader, and car collector, who was tragically killed in January 2020 and the genesis for last year’s inaugural event.

The car show on the golf course at the American Legion in Edwardsville opens to the public at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021. Following the show, vehicles entered in the show will exit the golf course directly across from Woodland Elementary School, turning left (Southwest) onto Route 66 commencing the three-mile cruise portion of the day’s events. The cruise ends at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 2511 IL-157 in Edwardsville. Local businesses also plan parking lot “pit stops” along the route inviting participants and spectators to enjoy activities open to the public.

Activities planned for the car show include a one-hour 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at noon. The ceremony, presented by the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon fire departments and sponsored by MidAmerica Chevrolet Dealers, will feature dozens of local firefighters and other first responders, serve as a memorial for those that have lost their lives in the line of duty, and also thank those that protect the community every day. The one-hour ceremony will also include a flag retirement presented by the Boy Scouts and recognize The BackStoppers® and Got Your Six Support Dogs, this year’s event charity partners that are dedicated to giving back to veterans and first responders.

“Our goal with this year’s show and cruise is to create an event that draws people in because it has something that appeals to everyone,” said Ryan O’Day, a local restaurateur and president of Route 66 Kicks, Inc. (NFP), the non-profit organization planning the event. “We have invited and welcome vehicles of all kinds, including motorcycles. We think that appeals to collectors and fans at all levels. Our partnerships with the American Legion and two charity partners, as well as our collaboration with local fire departments, are designed to help the community support, honor, and remember our American heroes that sacrifice so much for others. And our close relationship with local businesses helps create an economic impact for dozens of small-business owners in the area. It’s a win-win-win-win.”

Attendees will enjoy an estimated 500 cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles displayed on the grass of the nine-hole golf course located at the American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville. The show field includes original, restored, custom, and new vehicles ranging from exotic brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin, Pebble Beach worthy classics, hot rods, resto-mods, sports cars, race cars, Corvettes, American muscle cars, luxury, trucks, and motorcycles.

Notable vehicles registered thus far include a 1923 T-bucket hot rod, 1929 Cadillac town car, Corvettes of all series, and a Lamborghini Countach. More than 30 car clubs from around the area are also registered to showcase vehicles. The list of car clubs registered to bring vehicles includes the Classic Car Club of America, Ferrari Club of America, the Ford GT Forum, the Gateway Miata Club, Mustang Club of America, National Street Rod Association, Outcast Car Club, and the Porsche Club of America.

More information about the 2021 Kicks on 66 Car Show & Cruise is available at www.kickson66.org. There is no fee to register and display a vehicle on the show field. Collectors interested in entering a vehicle are encouraged to register in advance on the website, but vehicles can be registered at the event. Spectators can purchase tickets online in advance of the show for $10 per adult. Tickets for children under 12 and veterans and first responders are free. Tickets can also be purchase at the show

Food and beverages will be available from a variety of different vendors.

Contact

Ryan O’Day

President, Route 66 Kicks, Inc. (NFP)

rpoday911@gmail.com

Steve Schmith

Vice President, Route 66 Kicks, Inc. (NFP)

steve.schmith@crain.com

Jeff Kennedy

Secretary, Route 66 Kicks, Inc. (NFP)

Car Show Field Chair

Jkennedy.design@gmail.com

Alex Rosenberger

Cruise Chair

info@mastercarsinc.com

Adam Micum

Memorial Ceremony Chair

ajmicun@gmail.com

