ALTON - According to event organizers, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Proto-Cathedral’s “Mass on the Mississippi” will be bigger and better than that of previous years. The Liberty Bank Amphitheatre along the Mississippi will once again be the venue for Holy Mass on June 28 at 10 a.m. This marks the feast day of Ss. Peter and Paul, the patron saints of the church. The celebration will be filled with beautiful music provided by the church and school choirs, sisters from the order of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, as well as anyone else interested in participating. A rehearsal will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Church on Saturday, June 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. for anyone interested. There will be a community picnic after the mass, so bring your food, non-alcoholic drinks, blankets and chairs to enjoy some fellowship. Musical entertainment will also be provided by Riverbender Truck Sound System during the picnic. The God Squad will also be providing lunch after the mass for which a free will offering will be taken.

Faculty and staff will be on hand to answer any questions after Mass about our school and our parish. Our school has been teaching Alton children since 1908. We offer Extended Day Care before and after school and teach grades PreK3 through Grade 8.

For additional information about the celebration, please contact us at 618-465-4221. For additional information about the school, please contact us at 618-465-8711 after August 1 when the office reopens for the year. There is additional information available on our websites, www.ssppalton.com, www.ssppsch.com, or find us on facebook at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Alton or Saints-Peter-and-Paul-Catholic-School.

Come share in the celebration! We look forward to seeing you on June 28 as we “Celebrate Being Catholic.”

