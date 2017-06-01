COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville is the "Horseradish Capital of the World," according to its chamber of commerce.

To celebrate that designation, and to enjoy the city's favorite crop, the Horseradish Festival is entering its 30th year. This year's festivities begin Friday night, June 2, with the grand unveiling of this year's logo, which was designed by 18-year-old Keondez Robinson, who just graduated high school.

Robinson will also be given a scholarship and presented a large poster featuring his logo, which was chosen from many great entries to represent the festival, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Communication Coordinator Chanelle Smith.

"It started in 1988," Smith said. "It was a way to celebrate all things horseradish. Collinsville is the horseradish capital of the world."

Article continues after sponsor message

The festival celebrates "all things horseradish," and includes several food vendors who utilize the spicy semi-sacred root in various dishes - even pizza.

Other horseradish-themed events include root stacking, and even root-themed golf games.

"We have a whole bunch of different events all weekend long," Smith said.

The festival is held at Woodland Park in Collinsville.

"We're really excited to have a full, weekend-long festival for horseradish, and we have worked with several volunteers to make it a really great festival," Smith said.

More like this: