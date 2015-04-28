On Saturday, May 9, residents from the Metro East are invited to unite with residents from around the region and celebrate the 150th anniversary of both the abolition of slavery and the end of the Civil War. A free event will take place at Missouri's first nationally recognized underground railroad site, the historic Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing. The site, which is located on the banks of the Mississippi River in North St. Louis City, plays an important role in both Illinois and Missouri history. It was there that Mary Meachum, a free woman of color, helped guide many slaves to freedom by helping them cross over to the free state of Illinois. (This May also happens to mark an important anniversary for this site - the 160th anniversary of a failed attempt by Meachum to lead a group of slaves to freedom, some of who were owned by Henry Shaw. They were all captured across the river in Illinois.)

The free event, titled The Great Jubilation, will run from 11 -5 on May 9 and will feature living history, live music, reenactments and food and drinks for purchase. A five-mile bike ride along the Mississippi River Greenway will also be made available for those wishing to participate.

Additional details about the event and historic significance of the site can be found at http://www.greatriversgreenway.org/projects-in-partnership/mary-meachum.aspx

