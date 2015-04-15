St LOUIS (April 15, 2015) —The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood this May in honor of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8 – the birthday of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement founder, Henry Dunant.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day recognizes the local and global impact of the Red Cross mission. For more than 130 years, the American Red Cross has been helping people, including those in need of blood transfusions, in communities across the U.S.. It is the only blood services organization that also provides disaster relief, services for active and veteran military personnel and their families, and health and safety training.

Last year, about 3.1 million volunteer blood donors rolled up a sleeve to help the Red Cross meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who are unable to give blood can support blood donations and invite others to make a lifesaving donation by creating a SleevesUp virtual blood drive at redcrossblood.org/SleevesUp.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Bond

Greenville

5/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 S 4th St

_______________

Calhoun

Brussels

5/6/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 163 E. Main

_______________

Christian

Pana

5/6/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

_______________

Clay

Louisville

5/11/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Brush Christian Church, Route 45 South

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

5/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 S.Clinton St.

Beckemeyer

5/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis St.

Carlyle

5/11/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Junior High, 1631 12th ST.

_______________

Coles

Charleston

5/3/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salisbury Church, 2350 East Madison

5/6/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Student Rec Center, 600 Lincoln Avenue, Student Rec Center

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

5/15/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

5/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Toledo Christian Church, 501 S. Maryland

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

5/1/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 S Ewing

Effingham

5/2/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dairy Queen, 1411 S. Banker

Teutopolis

5/12/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 South Pearl

5/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Senior Center, 209 S Merchant St

_______________

Fayette

Vandalia

5/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Fulton and Dunn Dental, 2102 W. Randolph St.

_______________

Franklin

Whittington

5/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whittington Church, 200 Main Street

_______________

Jasper

Newton

5/9/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potter's House Ministry, 1 Kennedy Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

5/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Dix

5/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 N. Main

Mount Vernon

5/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, S 27th St

5/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., McClellan Grade School, 9475 N. IL Hwy 148

5/8/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mount Vernon High School, 7th and Casey

5/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., PPG Industries Inc., 1700 Shawnee Street

Woodlawn

5/8/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 N. Central St.

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

5/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

Bunker Hill

5/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker Hill Fire Department, 123 W.Warren St

Staunton

5/5/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Staunton High School, 801 N. Deneen

_______________

Madison

Alton

5/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square

5/11/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St

5/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St

Edwardsville

5/8/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Metro East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Park

5/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bank of Edwardsville, 330 West Vandalia

Glen Carbon

5/11/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department, 430 Glen Carbon Road

Godfrey

5/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

5/7/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd

5/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave.

Maryville

5/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Neumann Catholic School - Maryville, 142 Wilma Rd.

Troy

5/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 708, 103 West Market Street

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

5/4/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

_______________

Montgomery

Nokomis

5/12/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, E. Union St.

_______________

Randolph

Coulterville

5/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coulterville Community, 114 North 4th Street

Evansville

5/6/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad

Red Bud

5/12/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

5/1/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Richland Memorial Hospital, 800 E. Locust

5/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street

5/10/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

5/5/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lindenwood University Belleville Campus, 2600 West Main St

Millstadt

5/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave.

O Fallon

5/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive

_______________

Shelby

Cowden

5/14/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 4th and Locust

_______________

Washington

Nashville

5/12/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

5/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dairy Queen, 979 South Mill Street

Mo.

Franklin

Saint Clair

5/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St

Sullivan

5/4/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sullivan Elementary, 104 W Washington

Union

5/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Elementary School, 2 East Springfield

5/11/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

5/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Department of Social Services, #1 Liberty Plaza

Washington

5/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wal-mart, 1701 A Roy Drive

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

5/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fox Elementary School, 739 Jeffco Blvd

Festus

5/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Surdyke Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

High Ridge

5/11/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.

Hillsboro

5/1/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hillsboro Junior High School, 12 Hawk Drive

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

5/6/2015: 3:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Prairie View Elementary, 1550 Feise Rd

Saint Peters

5/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central County Fire and Rescue, 1 Timberbrook Dr

5/11/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Doctors Building, 10 Hospital Drive

Wentzville

5/14/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., 1st Financial Federal Credit Union, 1232 Wentzville Parkway

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

5/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

Park Hills

5/8/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First Bank, 1000 E Main

_______________

St. Louis

Black Jack

5/2/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ Our Redeemer AME Church, 13820 Old Jamestown Rd

Bridgeton

5/15/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd

Eureka

5/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Geggie Elementary, 430 Bald Hill Road

5/9/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eden Community Church, 1729 West 5th Street

5/11/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

Fenton

5/7/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Rockwood South Middle School, 1628 Hawkins Road

5/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

5/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Uthoff Valley Elementary, 1600 Uthoff Dr.

Florissant

5/6/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road

Hazelwood

5/4/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Prairie Commons, 915 Utz Lane

5/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Russell Elementary, 7350 Howdershell Road

Manchester

5/2/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 332 Old Sulphur Springs

Olivette

5/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran School, 9733 Olive Blvd

Saint Louis

5/3/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ladue Chapel, 9450 Clayton Rd.

5/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Bend Library, 842 S. Holmes Ave.

5/4/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Lucas UCC, 11735 Denny Rd.

5/4/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

5/5/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave

5/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

5/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Mark Parish, 8300 Morganford Road

5/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Tesson Ferry Branch, 9920 Lin Ferry Drive

5/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

_______________

St. Louis City

5/3/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington

5/5/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Temple Church of Christ, 4146 Washington Boulevard

5/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

5/15/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Abrams Building, 1520 Market Street

_______________

Ste. Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

5/7/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, Memorial Hill

_______________

Warren

Wright City

5/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wright City High School, 520 Westwood Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

