ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is celebrating the ‘Season of Giving’ by joining in the ‘Festival of Lights’, hosting its 4th Annual ‘Thanksgiving Together’, and participating in the ‘Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade’. We would like to invite everyone to join in and help feed our community throughout the holidays. We believe that no matter what you’re celebrating or who you may be celebrating with, you should have a meal to gather around.

On Thursday, 11/18, The St. Louis Area Foodbank will be hosting a ‘Triple Turkey Thursday’ challenge, tripling to up $30,000 of donations made that day. This opportunity is made possible thanks to a generous donation by Marie Jacobs, trustee of the JMS Foundation. Donate now: https://bit.ly/3nprTDB

On Saturday, 11/20, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will take its ‘Food on the Move’ truck to the ‘Festival of Lights’ at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Stop by to learn more about the different holidays our community celebrates this time of year and how the Foodbank aims to provide dignity through culturally appropriate and dietary-specific foods. Don’t miss out on purchasing handcrafted bowls made by local students to support our ‘Empty Bowls’ project. Your donation helps provide meals to our neighbors this holiday season. Also, on 11/20 The Greater St. Louis Area Council will be making their way across the community to pick up donations for the 36th Annual ‘Scouting for Food’ that will benefit the Foodbank.

On Tuesday, 11/23, St. Louis Area Foodbank is hosting its 4th Annual ‘Thanksgiving Together’. This holiday event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a SP+ Parking lot located at 611 S. 8th St. near Busch Stadium. Throughout our region, our network will be providing Thanksgiving meals to more than 3,000 families. Four hundred families will attend the downtown St. Louis distribution and they’ve received vouchers for all the necessary ingredients to create an entire Thanksgiving meal. This includes 400 ready-to-cook turkeys or chickens plus holiday boxes filled with a variety of sides to their complete holiday meal. We are thankful for our volunteers from Emerson, Sysco and Best Buy.

On Thursday, 11/25, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will step off at 8:45 a.m. in the ‘Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade’. We are so grateful to once again be the beneficiary of this year’s matching donation campaign that will help provide food and hope to even more people during our ‘Season of Giving’. Ameren will match donations – dollar for dollar – up to $200,000. To make a donation to the ‘Food4All' campaign:

Visit www.stlfoodbank.org/Food4All to donate

Text Food4All to 314-860-6225

Scan the QR code attached

On Tuesday, 11/30, The St. Louis Area Foodbank is participating in ‘Giving Tuesday’, a worldwide effort to give back to our communities. Donations on this day will be doubled, providing meals to twice as many neighbors this holiday season. Donate now: https://bit.ly/3nprTDB

The St. Louis Area Foodbank believes that the holidays should be a time of joy for everyone. A time when families come together to celebrate their cultures, their religions, and the simple joys of life itself. Food is often at the center of these celebrations, but hunger impacts 1 out of 6 people* in the Missouri-Illinois bi-state region. (*Feeding America 'Map the Meal Gap' March 2021) Together, we can provide food and hope throughout the ‘Season of Giving’.

To learn more about St. Louis Area Foodbank and other ways you can get involved in the ‘Season of Giving’, please visit: https://stlfoodbank.org/season-of-giving/

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank:

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide access to food to individuals facing hunger. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 46 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information on Foodbank’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts and how people can access resources near them, call (314) 292-6262 or visit https://STLFoodbank.org

