The holiday season is only a few months away and Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is eager to celebrate! The department has two very fun trips planned for December that are sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit! Plus, either one would make the perfect holiday gifts!

Witness all the season’s amazing colors with JPRD while cruising to four spectacular holiday light displays during the Holiday Lights Tour on Friday, December 6. People of all ages will love this trip. The first stop will be at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows for a mouthwatering buffet dinner and a drive through the famous Way of Lights. The bus will pass Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Kiener Plaza in route to the final stop, Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo. Dress warm because Wild Lights is a walking tour. The fee is $42/person and includes dinner, light tours, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 3pm and will return at approximately 10pm; therefore guest should arrive no later than 2:45pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, November 22. This trip is filling up fast, so don’t miss out on the fun!

Celebrate the season with JPRD on the Christmas Vacation trip as we venture to the Fabulous Fox to see Elf the Musical. After the matinee, a delicious fried chicken dinner with all the fixings will be served at Castelli’s Restaurant at 255. Before the spectacular day ends, the bus will journey through Rock Springs Park to see the beautiful holiday lights. The fee is $80/person and includes musical ticket, dinner, light tour, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 11:15am and will return at approximately 8pm; therefore guest should arrive no later than 11am for an on time departure. Don’t forget to eat lunch before the trip, because dinner is the only meal included. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is next Friday, October 4.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

