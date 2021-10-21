EDWARDSVILLE – The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the Fuller Dome on the Edwardsville campus.

The public is invited to the celebration being held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the Fuller Dome.

October 22, 1971, Buckminster Fuller, along with architect Shoji Sadao, dedicated a geodesic domed religious center designed and built for the newly created SIUE campus. Serving as the home of the University’s Center for Spirituality and Sustainability, the Fuller Dome was created to resemble a transparent replica of planet Earth and stands with surveyor-certified mathematical exactitude.

A world-renowned architect and cosmologist, Fuller left a lasting legacy at SIUE before retiring with the status of professor emeritus.

Article continues after sponsor message

The anniversary event will celebrate Fuller with a reading of “Geoview” by Fuller’s family, friends, and colleges, a dance tribute from the Katherine Dunham Dance Troupe, an exhibition of art and artifacts donated from the Fuller Estate, and live string and piano music from the SIUE Department of Music. Following the celebration, the 50th Anniversary Exhibition will open at 7:30 p.m.

The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability is an independent, not-for-profit organization located in the Fuller Dome on land leased from SIUE. Since 1971, the Center has served the University and area communities as a place for multifaith and interfaith activity. A variety of educational, cultural and social events are held throughout the year inside this landmark structure.

The Fuller Dome is located on the Edwardsville campus, just off Circle Drive and right next to Visitor Parking Lot B.

To learn more and register for the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/fuller-dome-50th-anniversary-tickets-191962704617 .

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: