ST. LOUIS – A celebration for the best sports fans in the country is in the cards at Winterfest in Kiener Plaza! Fans of all ages are invited to show their #TeamSTL pride at the Winterfest One Nation Day presented by Anheuser-Busch on Saturday, December 11 from 12-4 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City SC, and the St. Louis Surge will join Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Anheuser-Busch for an afternoon of sports-loving fun, including:

Winterfest ice skating

Pop-up Bud Light Build A Bar equipped with TV screens, an interactive digital kiosk and a phone charging station

Special appearances by Fredbird (2-3 p.m.), Cardinals alumni Al Hrabosky and Danny Cox who will sign autographs (1-2 p.m.) and Team Fredbird. The Cardinals will also have a table featuring a prize wheel and sign-ups for the Cardinals Kids Club.

Prizes, giveaways and games including the St. Louis Blues’ inflatable slapshot

And much more!

Additionally, guests who wear their favorite team’s gear will receive $2 off Winterfest ice skate rentals (a perfect opportunity for St. Louis Blues fans to skate before that evening’s home game against the Montreal Canadiens).

“St. Louis is known for our time-honored traditions: visiting the Arch, cheering on our talented sports teams and enjoying an ice-cold Budweiser. Winterfest’s One Nation Day combines these into one action-packed afternoon that we are proud to help support,” said Kyle Leininger, trade marketing manager, Anheuser-Busch.

The first Winterfest Night Market and the St. Louis Blues 3-on-3 Hockey Classic Tournament will also take place in Kiener Plaza on December 11:

Winterfest Night Markets – Fire & Ice Family Festival

Saturday, December 11; 4-8 p.m. in Kiener Plaza

The first of two unique Winterfest Night Markets will feature 20 diverse local vendors as well as carolers, fire spinners, street musicians, and an all-ages art activity. The Winterfest Night Markets are sponsored by the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and PGAV Destinations, developed with Winterfest as part of the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative. They are being produced in partnership with Asha Hornaday, founder of Slay City Events, and Ohun Ashe of For The Culture STL.

St. Louis Blues 3-on-3 Hockey Classic Tournament

Saturday, December 11; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. in Kiener Plaza

Cheer on hockey teams of three as they battle it out at the Winterfest ice rink. Saturday’s winners will advance to the season championship game on December 18.

GENERAL WINTERFEST INFORMATION:

Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Winterfest is presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology and produced in partnership with the St. Louis Blues.

Winterfest Hours of Operation: Now Through January 2, 2022:

Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 8 p.m.

December 25 (Christmas Day): 2 – 8 p.m.

Extended Hours: December 27 – 31, 2021:

Open daily from 12 – 8 p.m.

Activities:

Ice skate rentals: $12/adults; $7/children ages 3 to 15.

o Guests can skate for free if they bring their own skates.

o Kids’ skate rentals are free on Fridays and daily December 25 – January 1, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues.

S’mores kits: $15 per kit (includes ingredients for six s’mores) with access to fire pits

Igloo reservations: $250 per igloo.

o Reservations include two hours in a comfortable, heated igloo overlooking Kiener Plaza, $50 food and drink credit, up to six skate rentals, and free parking for one vehicle at Kiener West Garage, courtesy of InterPark.

o Several celebration-themed package upgrades are available for an additional $50, and guests can purchase a cozy Winterfest blanket for $20.

For more information: Visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest for the full programming schedule and to reserve ice skates, s’mores kits and igloos.

