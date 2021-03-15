ST. LOUIS - The beaches in Hawaii, Florida and the Caribbean may still be out of reach during Spring Break season 2021, but St. Louis has fun in store for students and their families who want a safe getaway.

From March 16 through the end of April, the plaza at St. Louis Union Station, will be decorated with Hawaiian-themed scenes perfect for vacation pictures. Beach music will play on the sound system and fire and light shows will illuminate the night around the Union Station lake every hour starting at 5 p.m.

The St. Louis Wheel will be lighted in festive spring colors and will spin from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. No matter the weather, the Wheel's 42 gondolas are kept at a perfect 72 degrees. Next to the Wheel, the St. Louis Carousel and St. Louis Mini Golf welcome guests and island-style carnival games will enhance the fun with prizes for everyone.

Through April 9, guests can play around on the St. Louis Mini-Golf Course to qualify for The Mini Masters. Players can sign up for the tournament on-site at the course. The lowest scores from the preliminary rounds will compete in the finals on Masters' Sunday, April 11. The winner will receive the coveted red Mini Masters jacket and prizes.

Soda Fountain, Union Station's retro diner, and Clementine's Creamery will host spring break Ice Cream Socials on the Plaza near the Wheel on March 16, 23, 30 and April 6. A coconut and pineapple Hawaiian Sundae is on the menu at Soda Fountain.

Inside Union Station, the St. Louis Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays and until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Aquarium will offer extended hours until 8 p.m. from March 19 to March 27. Visitors can make their getaway a real "Sting Break" by enjoying the interactive stingray and shark touch pool at the Aquarium and watching the graceful rays swim in the Shark Canyon habitat.

Next to the Aquarium, the St. Louis Ropes Course -- featuring zip lines and challenging up-in-the-air obstacles as well as a smaller course for little ones -- will be open during spring break, The A-maze-ing Discoveries Mirror Maze adds even more fun.

Guests who want to experience all six Union Station attractions together can save 35 percent with the Super Six ticket package.for access to the Aquarium, Wheel, Mini-Golf, Carousel, Maze and Ropes Course. https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/combo-tickets#/package

Combination attraction and hotel package deals including a stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton, start at $120.

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/stlcuqq-st-louis-union-station-hotel/

St. Louis Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. www.stlouisunionstation.com; @unionstationstl

