As part of the Lose to Win – 100 Pound Challenge program, Celebrate Recovery is now meeting at the YWCA of Alton.

Celebrate Recovery is a support group that assists participants with overcoming bad habits, hang-ups or hurts that have contributed to overeating and weight gain. The Lose to Win – 100 Pound Challenge is a personalized fitness and healthy lifestyle program for people who have at least 100 pounds to lose.

Celebrate Recovery meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of every month at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL. Meetings are free and open to the public. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Pastor Mike Adams, Lose to Win participant and spokesman, and Debbie Laux, YWCA Fitness Manager, will moderate the meetings and assist participants with motivation, support and goal setting.

For more information on the Lose to Win – 100 Pound Challenge program and Celebrate Recovery, contact Debbie Laux (618) 465-7774 or (618) 709-0909 or e-mail dlaux@altonywca.com. More information is also available at www.altonywca.com.

