WEST ALTON, MO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rivers Project and the Audubon Center at Riverlands invite the community to celebrate National Public Lands Day (NPLD) with an exciting new event focused on the monarch butterfly and native plant conservation. On September 28th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM join monarch and native plant enthusiasts alike for “Monarchs & Milkweed”, a family-friendly volunteering event at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

National Public Lands Day is the largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands in the United States. The 2024 theme, “Together for Tomorrow,” emphasizes the importance of collective action in environmental stewardship. “National Public Lands Day fosters a strong connection between people and the environment, educating and cultivating environmental stewards” said Park Ranger, Corrinne O’Brien. “From education stations and service projects, there is something for the entire family to get involved with. Come be a part of this impactful day and help make a difference for monarchs and our public lands!”

The Monarchs & Milkweed event at Riverlands will feature a variety of hands-on activities designed to engage families and promote conservation for the threatened monarch butterfly during the peak of fall migration. Visitors will enjoy a combination of education stations, self-guided activities, and service stations for volunteering opportunities. Activities include:

Monarch Tagging: Get involved in Monarch Watch by helping tag monarch butterflies. Monarch Watch is a volunteer-based citizen science organization that tracks the fall migration of the monarch butterfly.

Milkweed Planting: Assist in planting milkweed, a vital host plant for monarch larvae, and other native plants. By enhancing the habitat with essential host and nectar plants, volunteers will help support the growth and survival of monarch populations at Riverlands.

Invasive/Aggressive Species Removal: Join biologists to remove invasive and/or aggressive plants that threaten the sand prairie at Riverlands. Volunteer participation will help restore and protect the natural beauty of public lands.

Interactive Games, Native Plant Giveaways, USACE Riverlands Greenhouse Tours, and more.

Monarchs and Milkweed at Riverlands will also host several partnering organizations: the Audubon Center at Riverlands, St. Louis Wild Ones, St. Charles Wild Ones, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge.

Event attendees that participate in the volunteer plantings and invasive plant removal will also be eligible for take-home plants and prizes while supplies last. Those wishing to partake in volunteer activities should wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing such as a hat and sun protection. Gardening gloves and tools will be provided for volunteers.

Additional event details can be found on the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary’s Facebook Page @ RiverlandsUSACE

The Rivers Project Office and its Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary is located at 301 Riverlands Way in West Alton, Missouri.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

