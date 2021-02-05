GRAFTON - Drifters and the Hawg Pit in Grafton are working in unison to continue to newly established tradition of the Mardi-Gras-fton. The highlight will be a parade from Drifters to the Hawg Pit that begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

“Grab your favorite beads and crazy hat and head to Grafton on Saturday, Feb. 13 to participate,” said organizer Adrienne Hayn, owner of Drifters. “Celebrate Mardi Gras Grafton-style starting at Drifters, 1505 W. Main St., with a Bangin’ Noise Parade starting at 2:00 pm. Everyone is asked to bring pots and pans or other noise-making instruments. All are welcome.

“Wear your best Mardi-Gras-fton costume or come as you are. The parade will end at the Hawg Pit, 821 W. Main St., where everyone will be encouraged to get their party on.”

Hayn said originally came up with the idea a year ago because she felt Grafton was not that busy on Mardis Gras weekend, when many go to St. Louis or Worden. Those events are off this year and Hayn said with it being outside, people can wear masks and social distance with COVID-19 Pandemic still going. She said she believes people need a little bit of enjoyment in their eyes after the year-long pandemic.

“The parade will be about a quarter-mile walk to the Hawg Pit,” she said. “It has been hard for us with the flood the year before and the COVID-19 Pandemic. Let’s hope this is a better year. We would love to have a whole year in business without either one. Bring your pots and pans and make some noise and have fun.”

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin is excited to have an outside event and have the parade. He also encourages people to wear their masks and social distance. He said it may be cold, but it should be fun.

“Drifters and Hawg Pit have worked together to plan the event,” he said. “Anything that is good for Grafton, we are glad to see it.”

Drifters will begin serving food and drinks in the morning before the parade.

Hayn encouraged people to be sure to enjoy specials at the following businesses:

Drifters will have specials before and after the parade including Gumbo, Crawfish and Hurricanes.

The Hawg Pit will be featuring Jambalaya, Barbeque, Shot Specials and Bloody Marys.

There will be music by Steve Mellas and Jackie Adcock after the parade.

Grafton Oyster Bar will be offering Mardi Gras specials.

Many of Grafton’s beautiful guest houses and lodges offer winter getaway specials and packages. To book your stay, go to www.graftonilchamber.com

