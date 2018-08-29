SPRINGFIELD — As Illinoisans gear up for end-of-summer parties during the long Labor Day weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state are stepping up enforcement efforts and reminding motorists to plan for a safe ride home.

“Don’t end your celebration on a sour note. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is simply not worth the risk to you or other drivers,” said Omer Osman, deputy secretary at IDOT. “Rather than face a DUI arrest or tragic crash, make the decision ahead of time to drive unimpaired or designate a sober driver.”

From Aug. 20 through the early morning hours of Sept. 4, ISP and more than 150 local law enforcement agencies are increasing safety efforts with hundreds of additional patrols to arrest impaired drivers during the Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Motorists are also reminded to “Click It or Ticket.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our No. 1 goal is to save lives. With the public’s cooperation, we are hopeful our efforts will result in fewer crashes and zero fatalities,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “We ask drivers to be responsible before getting behind the wheel. Passengers in the vehicles need to hold drivers accountable. With your help the roads will be safer for everyone.”

This Labor Day weekend, help keep your celebration safe by remembering to:

Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver before going out and give that person your keys.

Call a taxi, use a ride-sharing service or mass transit, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely if you are impaired.

Promptly report impaired drivers you see on the roadways to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. It is your best defense in a crash.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.

More like this: