ST. LOUIS —The party’s on for the Fourth of July! Enjoy live music, a New-Orleans-style crawfish boil, drink specials, and riverboat cruises, and watch fireworks sparkle over the Mississippi River at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch’s Red, White & Brews: A Fourth of July River Bash on Sunday, July 4! This celebration will take place on the riverboat dock from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

”This year’s Fourth of July fireworks over the Mississippi River will be one of the largest downtown displays ever, and the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch provide the best front-row seats to the show,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations, Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “Celebrate Independence Day here at the riverboats and join us for a rocking summer soiree with a delicious crawfish boil, live performances from local bands, relaxing river cruises, and of course an exclusive view of the fireworks dazzling over the Mighty Mississippi!”

In addition to indulging in the crawfish boil, guests can order from the Paddlewheel Café, which will feature a limited menu including fresh catfish nuggets, shrimp po’boys and grilled steak salad. Drink specials will be offered throughout the day at the dockside bar.

While the Fireworks Cruise is sold out, tickets are available for the St. Louis Riverfront Cruise, which departs at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

WHAT: Red, White & Brews: A Fourth of July River Bash

WHEN: Sunday, July 4; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch (50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102)

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

All day: New Orleans-style crawfish boil, drink specials, food from Paddlewheel Cafe

New Orleans-style crawfish boil, drink specials, food from Paddlewheel Cafe 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.: St. Louis Riverfront Cruise

St. Louis Riverfront Cruise 4-5:30 p.m.: Live dockside music from iLLPHONiCS

Live dockside music from iLLPHONiCS 7-9 p.m.: Live dockside music from The Amanda Fish Band

Live dockside music from The Amanda Fish Band 9:40 p.m.: Start of fireworks show

COST: Free dockside seating is available on a first come, first serve basis (no reservations).

Tickets to the St. Louis Riverfront Cruise are $21/adults, $11 kids ages 3-15, $19 for seniors (ages 60+). Cruise tickets are available for purchase online at gatewayarch.com /buytickets or by calling 877-982-1410. It is strongly encouraged to purchase cruise tickets in advance; however, guests can purchase tickets at the riverboat dock ticket counter (subject to availability).

COVID-19: Face coverings are required to be worn by unvaccinated individuals ages 9 and older.

PARKING: Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats, call 877-982-1410 or follow the riverboats on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).

More like this: