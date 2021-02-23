ALTON- Dine out in Collinsville for 10 delicious days Feb. 26 through March 7 during the Second Annual Collinsville Restaurant Week.

Fixed price lunch and dinner specials will be available at nine locally owned and operated restaurants throughout the city. Restaurant Week is sponsored by The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois.

During Restaurant Week, diners can expect $12 lunch specials and $30 dinner specials. In some cases, two can dine for $30. Carryout and dine in options are available.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pick up a Friday’s South signature 16-inch pizza or enjoy a leisurely lunch at the retro-inspired Sandwich Shop Diner while sampling its open-faced Roast Beef Sandwich special. Make it a Taco Tuesday at Carisilos Mexican Restaurant or Ramon’s El Dorado Restaurant. Explore great specials at these additional participating restaurants: Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Lottie’s Café, Mungo’s Italian Eatery, Sloan’s Pub House and Red Top BBQ & Chili.

“The Tourism Bureau is pleased to be able to offer Collinsville Restaurant Week to diners who are eager to support locally owned and operated restaurants,” Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “Our participating restaurants are a huge reason why the culinary scene has become a destination driver in southwest Illinois.”

Menus and details on Collinsville Restaurant Week can be found at: www.CollinsvilleRestaurantWeek.com

More like this: