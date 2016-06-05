HARDIN – A tired, but excited group of Warriors returned home to Calhoun County on Saturday evening for one of the most celebratory times of their entire lives – a second consecutive IHSA Class 1A State Softball championship.

It seemed as if the entire Hardin and surrounding area turned out for the event when the girls arrived home appropriately on top of the red Hardin Fire Truck, smiling and waving to the crowd.

The girls were introduced to the crowd and the trophy was presented back to their home community and the school in a moment of celebration that none of the girls, parents or townspeople will ever forget.

Hardin-Calhoun repeated as IHSA Class 1A state champions Saturday afternoon by taking advantage of Princeville errors in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat the Princes 3-0 at East Peoria's EastSide Centre. The Warriors finished the year at 40-2.

“There’s a lot of character on the team; they carry themselves well, and they’ve really worked hard for all the success they’ve had. They’re in the gym and working out all summer,” a beaming head coach Matt Baalman said after the championship victory.

“With the success they’ve had, they’ve inspired a lot of younger girls in the area and gotten them involved in softball and in other sports,” he continued.

The Warriors won their 40th game of the year, becoming the first Class 1A team to win 40 games in a season in the IHSA's four-class era (dating back to the expansion to four classes in 2008); they finished the season 40-2.

Grace Baalman had 16 strikeouts for the game and finished the season with 589 strikeouts, topping the previous Illinois state record of 501 for most strikeouts in a season; she set tournament and single-game state records by striking out 39 Campbell Hill Trico batters in Friday's 17-inning win.

