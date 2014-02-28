Raise The Praise will present a one night Easter musical celebration concert at First Baptist Church of Maryville in Maryville, IL to benefit African Vision of Hope.  The concert will be held on Saturday, April 5 at 7pm.  You can order your tickets online at africanvisionofhope.org, or call 618-288-7695.  A $20 donation is requested for each ticket, and $35 for preferred seating.  

Raise The Praise is a volunteer community music ministry, under the musical direction of Bonni Schuette.  The music group is made up of 60 choir members, 7 featured soloists, and a 10-piece band. This will be their 15th fundraiser concert presentation.

About African Vision of Hope

African Vision of Hope is a Christian organization committed to bringing immediate and lasting solutions to children and families living in extreme poverty. We confront the root causes of poverty by providing opportunities to be educated, grow up healthy, develop leadership and economic skills and learn about God's love.

