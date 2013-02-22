Celebrate Easter with a Concert for Hope! Raise The Praise Choir & Band presents a one night only concert to benefit African Vision of Hope
Raise The Praise will present a one night Easter musical celebration concert at First Baptist Church of Maryville in Maryville, IL to benefit African Vision of Hope. The concert will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 7pm. You can order your tickets online at africanvisionofhope.org, or call 618-288-7695. A $20 donation is requested for each ticket, and $35 for preferred seating.
Raise The Praise is a volunteer community music ministry, under the musical direction of Bonni Schuette. The music group is made up of 60 choir members, 7 featured soloists, and a 10-piece band. This will be their 13thfundraiser concert presentation.
About African Vision of Hope
African Vision of Hope is a Christian relief and advocacy organization dedicated to helping vulnerable children and communities in Africa. Our mission is to help them attain their God-given potential through education, economic development, provision of physical needs and the promotion of spiritual growth.
