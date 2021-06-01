EDWARDSVILLE – June is National Dairy Month - a perfect time to celebrate all the great things about dairy. Whether you enjoy pizza, ice cream, cheese, yogurt, or a bowl of cereal with milk for breakfast, there are many reasons to give thanks to our dairy farm families, who bring these delicious items from their local farms to your table.

“I’m proud to say that our milk is a powerhouse beverage that’s produced using sustainable farming methods,” said Frank Doll, a Prairie Farms dairy farmer from Pocahontas, Illinois. “I’m really happy that for June Dairy month, these qualities about milk and how it’s made are being called out for everyone to see.”

Dairy Month is also a perfect time to recognize Prairie Farms’ commitment to sustainability which involves producing, processing, and delivering dairy products in a manner that improves the state of our land, the lives of our employees, our animals, our communities, our partners and our consumers. Prairie Farms' commitment to reducing environmental impact means reusing, and recycling is at every part of our farming, production, and distribution processes. Prairie Farms will be releasing its first-ever public sustainability report later this month. The report will outline sustainable farming and plant initiatives supporting the U.S. Dairy Industry’s 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals.

Learn more at www.prairiefarms.com/dairymonth.

