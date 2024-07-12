ALTON – Mark "Cat Daddy" Springman and his general manager and partner, Judy Egelhoff, are set to host a monumental farewell party at Catdaddy’s Tavern, located at 203 W. Third St. in Alton. The event will span two days, taking place on Friday, July 12, 2024, and Saturday, July 13, 2024, marking the end of an era for the beloved local bar.

The Catdaddy's Bar has been sold and will soon be operated by a new owner.

C.J. Nasello, host of the highly popular "Our Daily Show!," will broadcast live from Catdaddy’s Tavern on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 4-6 p.m. Nasello described the event as one of the biggest happenings in the area in a long time. He emphasized the importance of celebrating Springman, who has dedicated over 37 years to the Downtown Alton business community.

“Cat Daddy is an avid supporter of so many organizations, like the Boys and Girls Club and much more,” Nasello said. “It’s great to highlight that and show what a tight-knit community we really are.”

Judy Egelhoff reflected on the hard work and fun times they’ve had over the years to revitalize the district. She shared stories about their efforts, including hosting block parties, dental school food drives, and annual baseball parties that have raised over $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club.

Springman, who previously owned the Franklin House on State Street in Alton during the 1980s, has been a fixture in the community for 45 years.

“Mark and I have been doing this for many years,” Egelhoff said. “It’s a good thing but it’s time to step away. Some people are ready to take on and continue his legacy.”

The farewell party will feature beer tubs outside and a big screen to show the Cardinals vs. Cubs game, reflecting the bar’s reputation as a baseball hub. The doors will open at 2 p.m., and Springman is expected to be there by 3 or 4 p.m. each day.

Springman’s nickname, "Cat Daddy," originated from a janitor named Cat Daddy Stewart he knew in high school.

“When he bought the bar, he wanted a complete change and thought the name Catdaddy's Bar sounded cool,” Springman said. “Then he became Cat Daddy.”

The celebration will continue with a special replay of Nasello’s interviews at Catdaddy’s from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The weekend event promises to be a heartfelt send-off, with friends, family, and community members sharing stories and memories.

As Springman prepares to pass the torch, the community is ready to honor his legacy and celebrate the impact he has made on Alton.

