BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions is proud to announce it has raised more than $126,000 during its 24-hour fundraising matching campaign in honor of the organization’s 77th anniversary. The matching campaign took place on Caritas Day on July 31, a day that recognizes the founding of the nonprofit human services agency. The day is also dedicated to raising awareness about the lives Caritas’ touches through its programs and services.

The nonprofit’s sponsors, Contegra Cares, BAM Marketing Agency, TWM Engineering & Geospatial Services, Jen and Steve Melichar, Praise Community Fellowship, Edward Jones, Vitale-Leffler Family, First Mid Bank & Trust, Let’s Build Hope, Gary & Christine Huelsmann, Ann Effinger-Meuleman and Friends of Caritas matched $3 to every $1 donated. The 24-hour campaign started at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 and went through Thursday, August 1 at 2 p.m.

“We are so proud of the support from our generous donors and sponsors and for their help in reaching our goal of raising $100,000 within 24 hours,” said Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann. “Not only did we hit that goal, we surpassed it, which shows that the community recognizes the importance behind the work we do. A new motto we’ve adopted as an agency is ‘every life deserves love’ and that speaks to the heart of our mission work everyday. We really could not have the footprint we have without the support of our donors and we’re very thankful for that.”

The agency serves more than 6,300 people, is the largest provider of foster care in Southern Illinois and touches the lives of 1,700 foster children annually. The nonprofit also has other service lines which include pregnancy care for women experiencing homelessness, adoption, counseling, community family stabilization for families experiencing homelessness and independent living for adults with disabilities.

“For every $1 that was given, people in our community including vulnerable children, pregnant mothers, families in crisis, senior citizens, and adults with intellectual disabilities are receiving quadruple that in support,” said Chief Program Officer Hope Carbonaro. “This day is a wonderful opportunity for our supporters to see their donation and impact go even further. These donations will make sure everyone we serve gets the support and refuge they need to live fulfilled lives.”

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Services include adoption, community family stabilization programs, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living. Caritas serves more than 6,300 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton, and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visitwww.caritasfamilysolutions.org.



