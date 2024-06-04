Paul and Rosa Conlee, a couple known for their enduring love and commitment, will be honored at an open house celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fosterburg Township Hall, located at 2919 Main Street, Alton, Illinois.

Organized by their children, the event marks the Conlees' 50th wedding anniversary, a milestone that highlights their five decades of marriage, during which they have built a family and a life filled with love and friendship.

Article continues after sponsor message

The open house is expected to bring together many of the Conlees' friends and family, providing an opportunity for attendees to reminisce and honor the couple's long-lasting union.