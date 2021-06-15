Know someone who is looking to show off their talent and to get paid in smiles? (joking…payment is included)

Music plays an important role in life for people of all ages, forging connections to pivotal events and fond memories. Research has found that music can promote relaxation, improve productivity and lower stress. For seniors, pleasing melodies can deliver even more benefits for physical and mental health, memory and important social connections.

On that note, Cedarhurst Senior living, with nearly 68 communities in nine states, is putting out a call for musicians and small bands to play to its residents. The 45-minute performances will be held in the courtyards of the senior living communities, allowing residents to listen from safe distances, and offering musicians the opportunity to earn some income the summer.

Interested musicians may apply here. Musicians selected to perform will be paid $100 for each courtyard performance and are encouraged to submit their application with a link to their music for consideration. Cedarhurst locations are listed here.

"As we all come out of the pandemic, one thing that seniors missed the most was interaction with other residents and loved ones. Hosting live music lifts spirits and can also help our talented local musicians,” said Sarah Vinson, Corporate Director of Life Enrichment. “All genres are welcome, whether music from our residents’ youth or songs that get their toes tapping, we hope this will channel the power of music for good.”

About Cedarhurst Senior Living

Cedarhurst Senior Living is an experienced operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Personal Care and Memory Care communities under the Cedarhurst Senior Living, Addington Place, Renaissance on Peachtree and Camellia Walk brands. Cedarhurst is part of The Dover Companies, established in 2007 to develop, construct, own and operate high-quality senior housing. Cedarhurst Senior Living operates 58 communities in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Florida. Our mission is to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visitwww.CedarhurstLiving.com.

