BETHALTO - Stacey Noble Loveland, Executive Director of Cedarhurst of Bethalto, along with her staff, Laura Robinson, Jamie Perkhiser and Eliza Pautz present a check for $477 to Ali Davis of the Alzheimer's Association.

The staff raised funds through a concert and a bingo event as well as donations received from the community.

