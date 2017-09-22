CLAYTON, Mo. - Cedarhurst Living is expanding with a $25 million investment in three new senior living developments located in Columbia, IL, Jerseyville, IL and Carlinville, IL. All three locations, which are being developed by Dover Development and constructed by Brahms Construction, are scheduled to break ground within the next six months. Upon completion, these communities will firmly cement Cedarhurst as the Assisted Living and Memory Care leader in Southern Illinois – bringing its mission of self-determination and person-directed care to seniors throughout the region.

“The Southern Illinois and St. Louis area is Cedarhurst’s home and we are committed to delivering top-notch care to seniors throughout the region. We know these three communities are the ideal locations for our next phase of growth – allowing us to expand our reach and serve even more seniors and their families with high-quality housing and care,” said Joshua Jennings, CEO of the Dover Companies.

“Our entire management team was born and raised in Southern Illinois – it is our home and our residents there are our friends and neighbors. We work hard to enrich our residents’ lives and look forward to serving more seniors with our unique approach to care,” said Josh Stevens, President of Cedarhurst Living.

Cedarhurst of Columbia, IL and Cedarhurst of Jerseyville, IL will both be one-story buildings offering 48 assisted living apartments and 21 memory care apartments for seniors. Each community will feature a large dining room with a private dining room for private events, charming living rooms with fireplaces, a bright four seasons room with a piano and community kitchen, a full beauty and barber shop, access to a community movie theater, and secure outdoor courtyards with raised gardening beds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cedarhurst of Columbia, IL will be located at the intersection of Ghent Road and Quarry Road on the west side of Columbia, just across the street from the new Eleven South Professional Building, which houses medical and other professional offices as well as an urgent care center. Cedarhurst of Jerseyville, IL will be located on Sinclair Drive, next to the SinclairFoods, providing residents with easy access to highways, healthcare, shopping and restaurants.

Cedarhurst of Carlinville, IL will be a boutique memory care community, specifically designed for those living with Alzheimer’s Disease or other related dementias. This community will feature 21 apartments and will be located on Illinois Route 108, next to the Carlinville Family Practice Center. Cedarhurst of Carlinville, IL will feature large, open living spaces, a community kitchen for group cooking and activities, a wellness center for on-site doctor visits, a private spa with whirlpool bath, and a secure, outdoor courtyard. Cedarhurst’s Memory Care residents’ lives will be filled with fun and challenging activities, good food, and person-directed care.

“Dover and Cedarhurst are always focused on providing a quality product to their future residents and it is truly a pleasure to work with such mission-driven organizations.” said Matt Goebel, President of Brahms Construction.

Each resident at every Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care community has a customized individual care plan built to suit his or her unique needs, including assistance with medications, bathing and personal care. All Cedarhurst apartments are available to rent monthly with no need for an expensive “buy-in” or endowment.

ABOUT THE DOVER COMPANIES

The Dover Companies, based in Clayton, Missouri, are focused on developing, building, financing, owning and operating high quality independent, assisted living and memory care communities operating as Cedarhurst Senior Living. Cedarhurst currently operates 14 communities that employ more than 700 people in Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. In addition to these new communities, Dover has four additional Cedarhurst communities under construction. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visit www.CedarhurstLiving.com.

More like this: