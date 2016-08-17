Bethalto, IL – August 15, 2016: Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care announced today that it will break ground on its newest senior living community in Bethalto, Illinois this upcoming Fall. The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for October 14, 2016.

Cedarhurst of Bethalto will be a 62,476 square foot assisted living and memory care community located on North Moreland Road in Bethalto, Illinois. It is being developed by Clayton-based Dover Development, which focuses on seniors housing and healthcare properties. Planning and zoning work is in progress. It will be constructed by Brahms Construction, a full service construction management firm also based in Clayton. Brahms anticipates construction to be completed by the Fall 2017.

Cedarhurst of Bethalto will contain 50 assisted living apartments and, in addition, a secure Memory Care wing, which will accommodate up to 26 residents with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. All assisted living apartments will have their own bathrooms and kitchenettes, restaurant style dining, and access to the Cedarhurst movie theatre, salon, activities room, library and therapy facility. In Cedarhurst’s Memory Care, residents’ lives will be filled with fun and challenging activities, good food, and person-directed care. All Cedarhurst residents will have a customized individual care plan to suit their unique needs, including assistance with medications, bathing and personal care. Outdoor amenities include a 1.5-acre fishing pond, indoor courtyards with raised bed flower and vegetable gardens, and a walking path around the entire community. Apartments will be available to rent monthly, with no need for an expensive “buy-in” or endowment.

“Cedarhurst of Bethalto furthers our strategy of developing a network of private-pay assisted living and memory care facilities from Southern Illinois, through the Metro East and up through Central Illinois,” said Joshua Jennings, Dover’s CEO. Jennings’ private equity firm, Dover Capital, will also have a majority ownership stake in the project. “Bethalto is one of the last remaining market opportunities for ground up development in the Metro East and rounds out our portfolio there very well. We can’t wait to be a part of the community,” continued Jennings.

Article continues after sponsor message

All Dover facilities are operated by Cedarhurst Living, LLC, a Clayton, Missouri based healthcare operations firm. “Cedarhurst of Bethalto is a perfect opportunity to utilize our marketing and operational scale in the Metro East – a network that ultimately benefits our residents, their families and our employees,” said Josh Stevens, the co-owner and President of Cedarhurst Living. Stevens continued, “Although new development opportunities like Cedarhurst of Bethalto are becoming more scarce in the Metro East, we will continue to leverage our success into other growth opportunities, including strategic acquisitions, the integration of additional healthcare services into our platform, and third-party management opportunities for other successful owners of senior living and long-term care communities.”

ABOUT DOVER DEVELOPMENT AND DOVER CAPITAL

Dover Development, LLC and Dover Capital, LLC, locally owned and based in Clayton, Missouri, are focused on developing, building, financing and owning high quality assisted living and memory care facilities. Dover owns five currently operating assisted living and memory care facilities, with two under construction and four scheduled to begin construction in 2017.

ABOUT CEDARHURST LIVING

Cedarhurst Living operates high quality senior living communities in Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas. Cedarhurst Living and its 500+ team members are experts in the social model of Assisted Living, including Assisted Living- modeled Alzheimer’s and memory care, and the value it brings to seniors and their families. Each Cedarhurst Living is more than just a place of residence – it’s a community with the mission of being the best place a senior has ever lived. Cedarhurst accomplishes this by relying on a set of core values to support a positive culture of caring, respect and authenticity. This spirit fills each of our communities with an atmosphere of warmth, friendship and family.

More like this:

Related Video: