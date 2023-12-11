Product Product#/ Lot# Product Size Code Date Sold Between Holiday Nog 7631005049 I 21-65 1/2 Gallon 12/19/2023 12/4- 12/6

Holiday Nog is produced and manufactured by Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. of Edwardsville, and sold at United Dairy Farmers stores. This specific batch may have been mislabeled related to egg allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume these products.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all United Dairy Farmers store shelves," Prairie Farms said in a statement. "To date, there have been no reported cases of illness reported to the company."

Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local United Dairy Farmers store for a full refund.

United Dairy Farmer's customers with additional questions may call the Company's Consumer Relations department toll-free at 1-800-833-1177, or direct concerns to Prairie Farms at 618-659-5700.

This recall only applies to United Dairy Farmers Holiday Nog product only.

