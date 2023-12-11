EDWARDSVILLE - Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. of Edwardsville, announced it has initiated a voluntary recall on specific batches of private label Holiday Nog purchased in United Dairy Farmers stores between Dec. 4 through Dec. 6, 2023, that may contain an undeclared egg allergen:

ProductProduct#/ Lot#Product SizeCode DateSold Between
Holiday Nog7631005049 I 21-651/2 Gallon12/19/202312/4- 12/6

Holiday Nog is produced and manufactured by Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. of Edwardsville, and sold at United Dairy Farmers stores. This specific batch may have been mislabeled related to egg allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all United Dairy Farmers store shelves," Prairie Farms said in a statement. "To date, there have been no reported cases of illness reported to the company."

Article continues after sponsor message

Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local United Dairy Farmers store for a full refund.

United Dairy Farmer's customers with additional questions may call the Company's Consumer Relations department toll-free at 1-800-833-1177, or direct concerns to Prairie Farms at 618-659-5700.

This recall only applies to United Dairy Farmers Holiday Nog product only.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Prairie Farms' 85th Anniversary Proclamation Issued By Illinois Governor

Mar 29, 2023 - Prairie Farms Dairy Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Feb 9, 2023 - Prairie Farms Dairy Honors Ed Mullins for 42 Years of Service

Mar 4, 2023 - Outstanding Wins for Prairie Farms Cheeses at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Prairie Farms Sweeps Cottage Cheese Category

Aug 3, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Signs Bill Establishing Farm To Foodbank Program In Illinois

 