CARLINVILLE – Strengthening computer literacy skills is the aim of an upcoming two-day Computer Boot Camp, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Macoupin County Education Center in Carlinville.

“Computers can be used to make your life easier,” said CCL instructor Janet Roth. “Anyone who wants to learn about popular terms concerning computers or what to look for and consider when purchasing a computer would benefit from this boot camp. We will also explore Word, Power Point, Excel, Access, Internet usage, basic computer operations, features available on most computers and computer etiquette.”

Participants will also learn how to use a mouse and keyboard effectively, set up an email account on the Internet, organize and print files, keep a computer safe from viruses and purchase the right computer for home use.

“This basic training course is perfect for new computer users or those whose skills need refreshing,” Roth said.

The cost of the boot camp is $79. Those wanting more information can call Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. Those wanting to register can call (217) 854-5400.

For more information about Corporate and Community Learning offerings, visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

