GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is adding art and cooking to its College for Kids after school offerings this spring.

“Cooking and art both tend to be hot topics during our summer camp program, so we’ve decided to offer them during the school year as an enrichment opportunity for local kids,” CCL Coordinator Dawn Zedolek said. “Led by College for Kids veteran instructor Gloria Darr, these programs are sure to enhance learning and engage minds and appetites.”

Children ages 4 to 6 will be encouraged to explore their inner chefs during Tasty Treats, which will be offered from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 18 through April 22. Children will create tin can bread, muffins in flowerpots, grasshopper pies and more while using uncommon objects in unique ways. The registration deadline is March 11. The offering costs $99.

“Children should bring their appetites and get their taste buds ready for some tasty treats,” Darr said. “Whether we are poking, squeezing, shaking or using other creative methods of combining ingredients, the end result will be tasty indeed.”

Just as messy and just as fun, the Creative Express will have children age 7 and up chugging through the world of arts and crafts. Using materials such as paint, wood, tape, shaving cream, boot polish, slime and clay, children will create amazing art during this fantastic journey. Those interested can ride the Creative Express from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 22 through April 24. The registration deadline is March 13. The offering costs $99.

“These types of programs are often the first ones to be cut or reduced in budget situations, so we’re excited to expand our College for Kids program to offer these types of learning opportunities for kids in a way that is convenient for parents,” Zedolek said.

For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call CCL Division Assistant Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/ccl .

