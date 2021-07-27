GLEN CARBON - CCLS (Christ Community Lutheran School) Academy is a micro-school in Glen Carbon at St. James Lutheran Church at 146 North Main St.

CCLS Academy describes the school as a Christ-centered micro-school for fifth through eighth-grade students. CCLS added: "We offer a high-quality education centered on two goals: 1. nurturing strong character in our learners, and 2. guiding our learners in the development of the 5 Cs that are essential to school and life success. The five C's are Christ-centered education, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication."

The academy continued with its summary and stated: "In short a micro-school is a small community of learners who are implementing a new approach to the one-room schoolhouse. Students engage with flexible, standards-based curriculum choices and work together to develop essential skills and virtues in a safe, responsive, and engaging environment. Christ-centered Learning Guides lead students in self-directed learning while providing the core elements of a Lutheran education: Christ, Character, and Community.

