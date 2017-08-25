GODFREY – Challenged by home repairs? Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division has a course that can help.

The offering, Basic Home Repairs, aims to give participants the knowledge and confidence to safely perform basic chores and projects, such as handling small electrical work like switches, outlets and fixtures; plumbing tasks like leaky faucets, toilet float valves and gaskets; and mechanical repairs like maintenance and cleaning of refrigerators, furnaces and air conditioners.

“It is an exciting and fun class with a lot of hands on activities,” said CCL Instructor Chuck Herring. “Bring your questions. Time permitting, there will be detailed answers to your specific questions.”

In addition to safety for performing the repairs, participants will also learn how to deal with small emergencies, such as seeing sparks, smelling smoke or stopping running water from flooding the kitchen.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this class at both our Godfrey and our Edwardsville campuses this fall,” said College for Kids Clerk Danielle Gillespie. “These are such useful skills to have, and we hope students will leave this course feeling confident in their ability to safely perform their own repairs.”

The offerings will take place at L&C’s Godfrey campus from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m. and at the NO Nelson campus in Edwardsville from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m. The course fee is $65, and the registration deadline is Sept. 19.

To register call (618) 468-5701. Those interested can learn more at www.lc.edu/CCL.

