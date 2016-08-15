GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering a professional development series for non-profit professionals this fall.

“The Nonprofit Development Series truly is for everyone,” CCL Instructor Lisa Masters said. “Whether you are new in the field of fundraising or are a seasoned professional looking for new ideas, you will come away with a packed toolbox, which will include the tools necessary for planning and implementing a successful fundraising year and a solid foundation to build on in the future.”

Non-profit staff, board members and volunteers would benefit from the five-part series, which will be offered in two-hour segments. Participants will meet once a month from 7-9 p.m. at L&C’s campus in Godfrey. Specific meeting dates are Aug. 25, Sep. 22, Oct. 13, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8

“I am very proud of recent addition to our community education offerings,” said L&C’s Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Learning Katie Haas. “Non-profit organizations accomplish so many great things in our community. I’m confident this series of workshops will be a resource to help them achieve their missions for years to come.”

Designed to get a newbie off on the right foot and as a back-to-basics refresher for anyone involved in the leadership of a non-profit organization, these monthly sessions will focus on five key areas of nonprofit leadership: the development plan, board development, annual funds, corporate solicitation and events.

Participants can register for all five workshops for $199, if they enroll before August 22. After that, the workshops are $50 each. For more information, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5750.

