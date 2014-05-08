GODFREY – Associate Director of Safety Programs Greg Bock has been invited to be a trainer at the 2014 Community College Consortium for Health and Safety Training Train-the-Trainer Course this summer.

“I am excited to have been chosen especially considering applicants come from across the nation,” Bock said. “One must experience the course prior to getting certified to teach the course, which in this case means spending many, many hours in personal protective equipment to perform hazardous materials cleanup activities. It is a very hands-on experience to say the least.”

Bock will cover a variety of topics during the course, including hazardous waste operations, 24 hour-industrial emergency response, DOT hazmat, confined space, hazard awareness and communications, and disaster site work.

The Train-the-Trainer course will take place June 2–13 in Davenport, Iowa. It is one of 20 worker training programs recognized and funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health and Sciences.

“Many apply for this opportunity each year, and Greg was one of the 19 instructors accepted from across the nation for this training event,” said Corporate and Community Learning Director Kathy Willis. “He brings safety expertise and experience to our campus and community. I congratulate Greg on this prestigious invitation. We are very fortunate to have him here at L&C.”

While fire chief of the Alton Fire Department (AFD), Bock began teaching at Lewis and Clark Community College as an adjunct faculty member in 2005. Bock left the AFD in 2012 to work full-time at his current position with L&C’s Corporate and Community Learning division. He teaches courses on a variety of safety topics at L&C, including the Basic Orientation Plus© for contractor safety, CPR, first aid, blood borne pathogens and Occupation Safety and Health Administration Construction and General Industry.

A 24-year veteran of the AFD, Bock has assumed many roles and responsibilities in the areas of training and instruction. He is still involved in regular training sessions at the Medora Fire Department, which is where he currently lives. He also is in charge of a cadre of fire instructors currently teaching a variety of fire classes at Phillips 66.

“After more than 30 years in the fire business, it is exciting to pass those experiences on to others, which makes teaching other related courses much easier,” Bock said. “I apply my own experiences to every class I teach, be it fire or safety related. I always have a real world story to relate to my students. My experiences greatly enhance the interaction between me and the students by enticing them to engage in the subject matter.”

Bock aspires to continue experiencing new things and teachable moments that he can relate to his life and his career. He is married to Laura Bock, who is a registered emergency room nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital. Together, they have five children and 10 grandchildren.

“My wife is my biggest inspiration for working hard and being a better person today than I was yesterday,” Bock said.

To learn more about CCL’s fire and safety training offerings, visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

