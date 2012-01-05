Godfrey, Ill. – Achieve more by improving your college placement test scores with academic refresher courses, coming soon to Lewis and Clark Community College.

Offered by the college’s Corporate and Community Learning division, the Academic Refresher program is aimed at high school seniors who want to improve their scores in reading, English and math. The course work offers pre-curriculum learning and enrichment opportunities through classroom and online learning materials.

At the end of a two week session, students will be able to retake the college placement test to determine if they have qualified for the next level of course work. Students will also learn vital study skills that will aid them in college and beyond, including time management, test preparation and effective note taking.

“With the recent addition of the Ready, Set, Read! and Academic Refresher programs, College for Kids at Lewis and Clark is able to reach students on a whole new level,” said Katie Haas, assistant director for CCL. “Our goal is to do everything we can to help students achieve the highest test scores they can.”

The original grant-funded program debuted in the summer of 2011 and a total of 62 students participated. Of those 62, 46 percent raised their scores enough to move to a higher level course, according to Haas, saving district parents more than $17,000 in tuition fees for approximately 170 credit hours of classes the students tested out of.

The two week refresher courses will be offered this spring on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark from 3-5:30 p.m. March 19-30 (the math portion) and April 16-27 (reading and English). The cost for each two week course is $129.

To register, contact Lewis and Clark’s Enrollment Center today at (618) 468-7000.

Visit www.lc.edu/CCL to view the full 2012 schedule of classes, or call the Corporate & Community Learning office at (618) 468-5715 with any questions regarding the courses.

