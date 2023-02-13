Couples names: Caylee & Daniel

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: August 1, 2019

What makes your relationship special? When you have a best friend, your biggest fan and lover all in one, it makes life even better! We are constantly laughing and have so much fun together! He is my calm and I am his wild. We love trying new things and being ourselves around each other has always came naturally. The one thing I love the most about Daniel is that he stayed and loved my son like his own. And for that, I am forever grateful for him!

Share a memory you have made together: We bought our first house for our family! I love knowing that we finally have our own home to make memories in for the rest of our lives!

More like this:

Nov 24, 2023 - "There Goes Clark Griswold": Brighton Mayor Explains Family's Famous Light Display

3 days ago - SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Students Grateful for Angel Tree Campaign 

Oct 26, 2023 - Tyler Timmins Drive Dedicated in Honor of Fallen Police Officer

4 days ago - Mike Bost Files For Re-Election

Nov 6, 2023 - Upcoming "Sip & Sign" Event Teaches American Sign Language at Grafton Winery

 