EDWARDSVILLE - Caty Ponce, who played for and later coached with former Tiger head coach Lori Blade, has been appointed head girls basketball coach at Edwardsville High School, succeeding Blade at the Tigers' helm.

Ponce, who graduated from Edwardsville in 2011, became an assistant to Blade after graduating from McKendree University in Lebanon, where she played both basketball and softball for the Bearcats. She was head junior varsity coach in the last two seasons before being named head varsity coach.

Ponce is very happy to be appointed head coach and is extremely excited to get things started once the all-clear is given, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm super excited and just excited to get back to my home community," Ponce said in an interview, "and get back to some normalcy. I'm ready to go, the girls are ready to go, and I can't wait to get started."

As a former player and coach under Blade, Ponce has learned much from her and is ready to apply the lessons from the all-time great.

"I think it'll be a big influence," Ponce said. "I played for her for four years, and I coached with her for five, and when you're around someone who knows the game as much as she does, you can't help but learn from her."

Another advantage is that Ponce knows the players very well, and the hard work that they put in.

"Absolutely," Ponce said. "I've worked with all the kids before, and we have a good relationship. I've seen the kids play many times, and I know their journey of what they've done."

Edwardsville High athletic director Alex Fox feels that Ponce is the right person to continue the story and tradition of Tigers' girls' basketball.

"I'm super excited," Fox said. "I think that she's the right person for the job, and she's going to write the next chapter of Tigers' ladies basketball. She's put in her time, she's learned from one of the best-ever coaches, and she's also an educator in the district as well. I just want her to do her thing, make the program hers, and move on to the next level."

Ponce's own coaching philosophy will change and adapt to the team she has and is very flexible as well.

"I think a lot of that depends on how our team meshes," Ponce said. "And every team is different from year-to-year, so my philosophy will continue to adapt as my teams change, and I get a little more experience coaching as well."

The Tigers enjoy community-wide support as well, and everyone is raring to go back to work, and excited about the upcoming season.

"I think we're all excited," Ponce said. "I know the community is ready to get back to school and sports, and the kids are raring to go, too."

Ponce knows also that the Tigers will work hard and be competitive every night, which will serve how the team is measured.

"Our team will play hard every night and compete," Ponce said, "and that's where we'll evaluate things."

