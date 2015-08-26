ALTON - Peter and Paul School located on State Street in Alton announced the recipients of three of its scholarships that have been made available for the 2015-16 school year. Abbie Hernandez is the recipient of the Katherine Heintz Kruegel Memorial Scholarship; Hattie Mallory and Parker Hunt are the two awardees of the Paula Malone Music Scholarship. Each recipient received $500 towards their tuition for the school year.

The Principal of Ss. Peter and Paul School, Mr. Harry Cavanaugh, said, “We have a number of scholarships that have been made available through the generosity of our parish, teachers, alumni and other supporters of the School. I am always overwhelmed by the generosity at this parish.”

Peter and Paul School offers a variety of scholarships which reward scholastic achievement, musical talent, contributions to the community and contributions to the church. The Katherine Heintz Kruegel Scholarship, in honor or a former parish member, school alumna and parent of four SSPP students, focuses on church service and effort in school. Applicants were evaluated based on their “Effort” rankings in school and were required to submit an essay describing their past church service and how it has impacted and will continue to impact their daily life. The awardee, Abbie Hernandez, is an incoming seventh grade student at Ss. Peter and Paul. Abbie has participated in choir and is one of the church servers and lectors. Abbie notes, “my church service will continue to impact my life by helping me make the right decisions. I ask myself, what would God want me to do in this situation? And I find the right answer.”

The Paula Malone Music Scholarship was offered through the generosity of an anonymous donor in honor of Mrs. Malone, the director of the children’s choir who recently retired as a teacher at Ss. Peter and Paul School after 20 years. Parker Hunt, one of the scholarship recipients, is entering into the seventh grade at SS. Peter and Paul and plays the violin – often at the school and church services. Parker is a member of the Alton Youth Symphony and its Chamber Group. She was recently promoted to Principal second violin for AYS which is the highest position held for any student in the orchestra at her age level. Hattie Mallory has been a member of the children’s choir since third grade and is now entering into the seventh grade. Hattie notes that Mrs. Malone and the music teacher at SSPP, Dr. Deborah Smith (also a professor at SIUE), have taught her how to read music and perform. In addition to voice, Hattie is studying the guitar.

In addition to the scholarships that were recently awarded, there are several other scholarships that are available throughout the year. These scholarships include: the Iowa testing scholarship, awarded to the students who achieve the highest test scores for the annual national testing, the AR scholarship for the students who receive the highest points in their class through the School’s Accelerated Reading Program, another for the awardees of the School’s Young Author’s Program, another in memory of Dr. Thomas W. Nielsen, Sr. for the top awardee at the School’s annual science fair, and another in memory of William M. Gilmore II which highlights the importance of a Catholic education. Mr. Cavanaugh noted that “I am very proud of these scholarships. They are awarded to students based on merit, their effort in school and their contributions to the church and community. They help promote the well-rounded students we strive to develop at SS. Peter and Paul.”

The School has other ways to assist families through financial aid and the School’s family work program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, a Service Oriented faith-based School located in Alton, Illinois, offers classes for Pre-K through 8th grade students. The school’s curriculum is centered on educational excellence - not Common Core. The student experience at Ss. Peter and Paul is rich in constructive offerings such as art classes, field trips and competitive inter-area sports.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School

801 State Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-8711

www.ssppsch.com

More like this: